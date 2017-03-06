EU to host Syria conference on Apr 5 ...

EU to host Syria conference on Apr 5 with UN: Mogherini

The European Union will host a conference on the post-conflict future of Syria with the United Nations in Brussels on Apr 5, foreign affairs head Federica Mogherini said on Monday. Syria's main opposition High Negotiations Committee leader Nasr al-Hariri gives a press conference next to delegates during the Intra-Syrian peace talks at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, on Mar 3, 2017.

Chicago, IL

