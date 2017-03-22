Dozens dead or missing from airstrike in IS-held north Syria

Syrian activists said Wednesday that dozens of people were killed or missing after an airstrike the day before leveled a school near the Islamic State-held city of Raqqa where displaced families had sought refuge. The activist-run group Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently said some 50 families had been sheltering at the school in the northern Syrian village of Mansoura and that their fate was still unknown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.