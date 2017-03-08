Double suicide bombings kill at least 40 in Damascus Old City
A roadside bomb detonated as a bus passed and a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Bab al-Saghir area Twin bombs killed 44 people in the Old City of Damascus on Saturday, a monitoring group said, in one of the bloodiest attacks in the heart of the Syrian capital. A roadside bomb detonated as a bus passed and a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Bab al-Saghir area, which houses several Shiite mausoleums that draw pilgrims from around the world, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
