Chicago-based group brings smiles to ...

Chicago-based group brings smiles to deaf Syrian children

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Sunday, March 12, 2017 photo, Syrian refugees Aya al-Souqi, left, smiles as receiving her first hearing test by Zaineb Abdulla, right, the Vice President of "Deaf Planet Soul" Chicago hearing charity at Joub Jannine village in the Bekaa valley, east Lebanon, Sunday, Sunday, March 12, 2017. The proudly named "Deaf Planet Soul" Chicago hearing charity is bringing smiles to hard of hearing Syrian children and their parents in Lebanon on a two-week long mission to treat hearing loss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
News After six years, Assad now secure but his count... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr... Mar 15 Cordwainer Trout 5
News Dirty Imperialism Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Syrian President Envisions China Rebuilding His... Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,386 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC