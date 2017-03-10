Chicago-based group brings smiles to deaf Syrian children
Six-year-old Aya al-Souqi, a Syrian refugee, held the camera phone up to her gaze and listened to hear her mother. It was only the second time she'd spoken to her mother in Beeskow, Germany since getting fitted with a hearing aid by a Chicago-based charity to treat some of the invisible wounds of the Syrian war.
