Catholic Priest in Bulgaria Gets Death Threat for Helping Syrian Refugee Family

A municipal councilor in Belene , northern Bulgaria, has launched a campaign against a Catholic priest as the latter decided to accept a Syrian family granted refugee status, Bulgarian media report. The Syrians will now have to leave.

