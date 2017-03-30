Can Trump end the war in Syria?

With the near-doubling of U.S. forces in northern Syria, and perhaps more on the way, President Donald Trump is moving aggressively on his pledge to "demolish and destroy" what remains of the Islamic State . American troops, backing a coalition of Kurds and Arabs known as the Syrian Democratic Forces , now have Raqqa, the capital of the Islamic States's self-described caliphate, in their sights.

