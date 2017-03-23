Baltimore native Alia Malek endures w...

Baltimore native Alia Malek endures war-torn Syria to tell of 'Home That Was Our Country'

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore native and author Alia Malek. Her new book, "The Home That Was Our Country," recounts her family's history in Syria and the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 3 hr Inquisitor 121,929
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb '17 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb '17 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan '17 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan '17 silly rabbit 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,404 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC