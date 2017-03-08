Assad: US military forces in Syria ar...

Assad: US military forces in Syria are 'invaders'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad scoffed and questioned US actions in Syria, calling American troops deploying to the country "invaders" because he hadn't given permission for them to enter the country and saying there's been no "concrete action" from the Trump administration toward ISIS. "Any foreign troops coming to Syria without our invitation or consultation or permission, they are invaders, whether they are American, Turkish, or any other one," Assad said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 10 Inquisitor 121,929
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb '17 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb '17 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan '17 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan '17 silly rabbit 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,968 • Total comments across all topics: 279,502,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC