Assad: US military forces in Syria are 'invaders'
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad scoffed and questioned US actions in Syria, calling American troops deploying to the country "invaders" because he hadn't given permission for them to enter the country and saying there's been no "concrete action" from the Trump administration toward ISIS. "Any foreign troops coming to Syria without our invitation or consultation or permission, they are invaders, whether they are American, Turkish, or any other one," Assad said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 10
|Inquisitor
|121,929
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Feb 18
|Tim
|5
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Feb '17
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC