Are Israeli raids on Syrian targets l...

Are Israeli raids on Syrian targets legal? Prof. Louis Ren Beres

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

The writer is emeritus professor of Political Science and International Law at Purdue University. He is the author of many books, monographs, and articles dealing with Israeli security matters, nuclear strategy and nuclear war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
News After six years, Assad now secure but his count... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr... Mar 15 Cordwainer Trout 5
News Dirty Imperialism Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Syrian President Envisions China Rebuilding His... Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,434 • Total comments across all topics: 279,801,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC