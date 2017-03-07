Anti-IS assaults gain ground in Iraq and Syria
Iraqi forces advanced in west Mosul and fighters in neighbouring Syria seized a key supply route to Raqa Monday, as twin US-backed offensives gained ground against the Islamic State group. Supported by the US-led anti-IS coalition, Iraqi forces and a Kurdish-Arab alliance in Syria are battling to push the jihadists from Mosul and Raqa, the last two major urban centres under their control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sun
|Inquisitor
|121,927
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Sat
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Feb 18
|Tim
|5
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Feb '17
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC