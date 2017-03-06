Anti-IS assaults gain ground in Iraq ...

Anti-IS assaults gain ground in Iraq and Syria

Iraqi forces advanced in west Mosul and fighters in neighboring Syria seized a key supply route to Raqqa Monday, as twin US-backed offensives gained ground against the Islamic State group. Supported by the US-led anti-IS coalition, Iraqi forces and a Kurdish-Arab alliance in Syria are battling to push the jihadists from Mosul and Raqqa, the last two major urban centers under their control.

