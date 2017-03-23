Analysis Syrian threats to attack Isr...

Analysis Syrian threats to attack Israel with Scud missiles are a bluff

18 hrs ago

An IDF soldier stands atop a tank near Alonei Habashan on the Golan Heights, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria. A warning from Damascus that the next Israeli airstrike on Syrian targets will be met with Scud missiles targeting both civilian and military bases is due to the regime of Bashar Assad needing to project strength as they continue to fight against rebels and the Islamic State.

