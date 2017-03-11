Aleppo car lover aims to revive his 'wounded' classics

A picture taken on March 9, 2017, shows 70-year-old Mohammad Mohiedine Anis opening the trunk of his 1949 Hudson Commodor outside his home in Aleppo's formerly rebel-held al-Shaar neighbourhood. AFP / JOSEPH EID Aleppo, Syria: Car enthusiast Mohammed Mohiedin Anis gazes sadly at a 1955 Buick Super, one of his collection of vintage cars "wounded" in battles that ravaged the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.

