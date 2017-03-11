65,000 forced to flee recent north Sy...

65,000 forced to flee recent north Syria fighting: UN

The Daily Star

Displaced Syrians, who fled their hometowns due to clashes between regime forces and the Islamic State group, pictured in Kharufiyah, 18 kilometres south of Manbij, northern Syria on March 4, 2017. Photo: AFP More than 65,000 people have been forced to flee fighting in northern Syria, ravaged in recent weeks by dual offensives on the Islamic State group, the United Nations said Sunday.

Chicago, IL

