23 civilians killed in Syria bombing1 hour ago

23 civilians killed in Syria bombing

Damascus, March 9 At least 23 civilians were killed in airstrikes by the US-led international coalition near the Syrian city of al-Raqqa, a British war monitor reported on Thursday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that six children and four women were among those killed, reported Efe news.

Chicago, IL

