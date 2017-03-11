11 civilians killed by air strikes in...

11 civilians killed by air strikes in Syria

BEIRUT: At least 11 civilians were killed and dozens more wounded on Saturday in air strikes on a central Syrian village that a monitor said were likely carried out by Russia. "The raids targeted a livestock market in the village of Oqayrabat, held by the IS group in Hama province," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

