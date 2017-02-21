Whitehall departments write off 600m ...

Whitehall departments write off 600m of taxpayers' cash as 'fruitless spending'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Streatham Guardian

The A 600 million total was calculated by the Scottish National Party from Freedom of Information requests and annual departmental accounts Government departments have written off A 600 million of taxpayers' money as "fruitless spending" over the past decade, according to new figures. The sums include a A 103 million loss on Chinook military helicopters which did not meet operational requirements in 2010/11, A 89.3 million on compensation to contractors after the Flexible New Deal was scrapped the same year and A 27 million in relation to an office move for the Communities Department in 2013/14.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Streatham Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb 3 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb 2 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan 31 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan 31 silly rabbit 3
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan '17 PrinceofDarkness 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,054,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC