'When the Ban Was Announced, My Husba...

'When the Ban Was Announced, My Husband Stopped Breathing': A Syrian Family Torn in Two

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

Ali Kaddour with his mother, Doha Allahham; his father, Esmail Kaddour; and his brother Mazen. Not pictured: His older siblings, Mohamad and Noor, who were unable to emigrate with the rest of the family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb 3 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb 2 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan 31 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan 31 silly rabbit 3
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan '17 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec '16 Oliver Cantterberry 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,749 • Total comments across all topics: 278,702,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC