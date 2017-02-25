West Mosul breached as war on IS rage...

West Mosul breached as war on IS rages in Iraq and Syria

Mosul, Iraq: Iraqi forces on Friday entered west Mosul neighbourhoods, a key stronghold in the shrinking "caliphate" of the Islamic State group, which replied with deadly suicide attacks in Iraq and Syria. As the war on the world's most violent jihadist group escalated, Iraqi warplanes struck IS militants inside neighbouring Syria, a first that Damascus said was coordinated between the two governments.

