Water supply cut off in IS stronghold in Syria
Damascus, Feb 3 - Water supply has been cut off in the city of al-Raqqa, the main stronghold of the Islamic State terror group in Syria, after the recent bombing of two bridges over the Euphrates River, a monitoring group said on Friday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said an aircraft, most likely from the international coalition led by the US, destroyed the old and new bridges of the city on Thursday, Efe news reported.
