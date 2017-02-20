U.S. turns up the heat on Islamic State, al-Qaida
A sharp escalation in the United States' largely covert military campaign to cripple the Islamic State by eliminatA ing its leadership and the economic means to sustain its self-proclaimed caliphate across Syria and Iraq has taken a withering toll on the group and its territorial base. IS's external operations arm, whose campaign of terrorist attacks across the Middle East, Western EuA rope and Asia has intensified as the group's battlefield defeats mountA ed, has been particularly targeted by the U.S.-led coalition engaged in Syria and Iraq.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Sat
|Tim
|5
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Feb 3
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb 2
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|3
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan '17
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC