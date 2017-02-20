U.S. turns up the heat on Islamic Sta...

U.S. turns up the heat on Islamic State, al-Qaida

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: UPI

A sharp escalation in the United States' largely covert military campaign to cripple the Islamic State by eliminatA ing its leadership and the economic means to sustain its self-proclaimed caliphate across Syria and Iraq has taken a withering toll on the group and its territorial base. IS's external operations arm, whose campaign of terrorist attacks across the Middle East, Western EuA rope and Asia has intensified as the group's battlefield defeats mountA ed, has been particularly targeted by the U.S.-led coalition engaged in Syria and Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Sat Tim 5
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb 3 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb 2 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan 31 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan 31 silly rabbit 3
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan '17 PrinceofDarkness 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 279,015,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC