U.S. generals want elevated talks with Russia about Iraq and Syria...

19 hrs ago

An F-22 Raptor approaches a KC-10 Extender before aerial refueling during a mission on Feb. 12. BAGHDAD - Senior U.S. military officials want to elevate talks with Russia about air operations over Iraq and Syria, an effort that is meant to protect pilots from collisions but complicated by concerns at the Pentagon that doing so will make it look like Washington and Moscow have begun to collaborate on the battlefield. The talks, known as deconfliction, began in 2015 after the Russian military deployed forces to Khmeimim Air Base, a military installation along Syria's Mediterranean coastline that has been used to launch airstrikes against opposition forces in Syria in support of President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

