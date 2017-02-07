Two Syrian refugee families arrive in Syracuse amid ups and downs of Trump travel ban
Two families of Syrian refugees flew into Hancock Airport Tuesday morning to start new lives in Syracuse - even as a federal court considers whether to indefinitely ban the U.S. resettlement program. Wearing new winter coats, nine children and four adults poured through the arrival gate to the welcome of a dozen Catholic Charities workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Feb 3
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb 2
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|3
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan '17
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec '16
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC