Two Syrian refugee families arrive in Syracuse amid ups and downs of Trump travel ban

Two families of Syrian refugees flew into Hancock Airport Tuesday morning to start new lives in Syracuse - even as a federal court considers whether to indefinitely ban the U.S. resettlement program. Wearing new winter coats, nine children and four adults poured through the arrival gate to the welcome of a dozen Catholic Charities workers.

Chicago, IL

