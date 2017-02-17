Turkey, Iran in spat on eve of Syria talks
Relations between Turkey and Iran have become strained following an exchange of words between the two neighbors, just days before a new round of Syria peace talks are expected to start in Geneva. Turkey's Foreign Ministry denounced a statement from an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, who called on Turkey to not "test Iran's patience."
