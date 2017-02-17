Turkey, Iran in spat on eve of Syria ...

Turkey, Iran in spat on eve of Syria talks

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Relations between Turkey and Iran have become strained following an exchange of words between the two neighbors, just days before a new round of Syria peace talks are expected to start in Geneva. Turkey's Foreign Ministry denounced a statement from an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, who called on Turkey to not "test Iran's patience."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Sat Tim 5
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb 3 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb 2 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan 31 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan 31 silly rabbit 3
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan '17 PrinceofDarkness 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,206 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC