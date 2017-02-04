Trump's ban, judge's stay leaves Syri...

Trump's ban, judge's stay leaves Syrian refugee families living in fear and limbo

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Majid Tawouz and his five children have refugee status. They were prepared to emigrate from a Syrian refugee camp in Turkey to the United States until President Trump's refugee travel ban went into effect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 14 hr Plottmasteram 121,923
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Fri henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Thu Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan 31 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan 31 silly rabbit 3
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan 5 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec '16 Oliver Cantterberry 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,397 • Total comments across all topics: 278,572,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC