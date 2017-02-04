Trump's ban, judge's stay leaves Syrian refugee families living in fear and limbo
Majid Tawouz and his five children have refugee status. They were prepared to emigrate from a Syrian refugee camp in Turkey to the United States until President Trump's refugee travel ban went into effect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|14 hr
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Fri
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Thu
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|3
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan 5
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec '16
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC