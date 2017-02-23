Three days of Syria fighting near Jor...

Three days of Syria fighting near Jordan, Golan buffer zone claim over 130

More than 130 people, mostly combatants, have been killed in three days fighting between jihadis close to the Islamic State group and rebels in southern Syria, a monitor said Wednesday. The clashes pit the Khaled Ben al-Walid Army - which pledged allegiance to IS last year - against Islamist rebel groups including the influential Ahrar al-Sham faction, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

