The Latest: UN's Syria ambassador expected talk 'spoilers'

The U.N. envoy for Syria is decrying a "tragic" string of deadly attacks by insurgents in the central city of Homs, and says he suspected "spoilers" would try to scuttle peace talks in Geneva. Staffan de Mistura spoke to reporters after the synchronized attacks Saturday left at least 32 people dead, and just moments before he hosted Syria's U.N. Ambassador, Bashar al-Ja'afari, for peace talks between the opposition and government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.