The Latest: UN envoy: Formal start of...

The Latest: UN envoy: Formal start of Syria talks on Feb. 23

14 hrs ago

The office of the U.N. envoy for Syria says the "formal start" of a new round of U.N.-brokered peace talks for the war-torn country is expected on Feb. 23. Staffan de Mistura's office says he is "actively engaged" in diplomatic efforts aimed to bring Syrian government and opposition delegations back to Geneva for the first time since the talks were suspended amid an upsurge in fighting last April. De Mistura had previously said the talks were expected to resume on Feb. 20. But his office says delegations are expected to arrive "on or about Feb. 20" to enable "prior consultations" with him and his team.

Chicago, IL

