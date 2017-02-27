The Latest: Head of al-Qaida affiliat...

The Latest: Head of al-Qaida affiliate derides Syria talks

Read more: The Republic

The leader of an al-Qaida Syrian affiliate is deriding exiled Syrian politicians and rebels for taking part in talks mediated by the United Nations in Geneva with the aim of ending the Syrian conflict. Abu Mohammed al-Golani says in a video message posted Monday that Syrian opposition delegates in Switzerland "were handing victory" to a regime that is not victorious, referring to the government of President Bashar Assad.

