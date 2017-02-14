'The Home That Was Our Country' recal...

'The Home That Was Our Country' recalls Syria as it once was

23 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

At several points in the epic journey of her escape from Syria's war-shaken city of Aleppo, chronicled in her eponymous memoir, author Nujeen Mustafa looks at the disruption all around her, seeing despairing graffiti, hordes of refugees, and a confused reaction from the foreign press, and asks, "What has happened to our country?" It's a painfully simple sentiment, one no doubt echoed by the many thousands of refugees who've fled from the chaos and violence that erupted in 2011 in the wake of the Arab Spring protests and soon grew into wide-scale military rebellion against the government forces of dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Chicago, IL

