Syria's future depends on Russia
The latest reports from Syria indicate that the ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey in Syria is in trouble. Fighting has continued in the Wadi Barada area north west of Damascus as regime forces and Hezbollah seek to prise the rebels out of this area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|2 hr
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|3
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 27
|Popular Phart
|121,922
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan 5
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec '16
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC