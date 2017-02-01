Syria's Assad uses Clevelanders to get his message out: Josh Rogin

Then-U.S. congressman Dennis Kucinich had a quiet conversation with Cleveland-area Syrian-American Sam Khawam after a ceremony celebrating the opening of the Syrian Cultural Garden on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Cleveland on Sunday, May 29, 2011 in this file photo. Earlier this month, Kucinich and Khawam were part of a group that included U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard that met with Syrian leader Bashar Assad during what they called a fact-finding mission to Syria and Lebanon to advance the cause of peace.

