Syria's Assad lashes out at France's Hollande ahead of polls
Syrian President Bashar Assad lashed out at his French counterpart on Thursday, accusing Francois Hollande of sponsoring terror in Syria and encouraging Western nations to reset their relations with his pariah government, after six years of civil war. The comments, which came in an interview with to French media outlets Europe 1 and TF1, were the latest in a string of Assad's public remarks aimed at revamping his image in the West in the wake of military victories on the ground in Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Feb 3
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb 2
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|3
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan '17
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec '16
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC