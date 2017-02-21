Syrian warplanes pound rebel-held area in central city
Government warplanes pounded a rebel-held neighborhood in the central city of Homs on Sunday, killing at least three and wounding dozens, Syrian opposition activists said, and President Bashar Assad's forces pushed ahead in Syria's offensive on the historic central town of Palmyra that is held by the Islamic State group. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and pro-government media said troops were about 9 kilometers west of Palmyra, which his home to some of the world's most treasured archaeological sites.
