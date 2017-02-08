Syrian rebels escalate battle against...

Syrian rebels escalate battle against Deash in al-Bab

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Turkish-backed Syrian rebel forces have intensified their assault on the Daesh goup-held town of al-Bab, northern Syria, as regime forces lead another advance from the south. Free Syrian Army soldiers look poised to enter al-Bab after rebel forces captured hills surrounding the town while regime troops are leading a separate assault from the south.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb 3 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb 2 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan 31 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan 31 silly rabbit 3
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan '17 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec '16 Oliver Cantterberry 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,746 • Total comments across all topics: 278,693,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC