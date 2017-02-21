Syrian peace talks resume in Geneva a...

Syrian peace talks resume in Geneva after bloody 10-month pause

Syrian peace talks in Geneva resumed on Thursday after breaking down 10 months ago as the battle for Aleppo escalated, with the U.N. mediator hoping to corral the warring sides into a rare face-to-face meeting. Head of opposition delegation for the Geneva IV conference on Syria Nasr al-Hariri arrives at the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland, February 23, 2017.

