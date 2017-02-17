Syrian jets strike rebel-held Homs di...

Syrian jets strike rebel-held Homs district, death toll mounts: activist, monitors

14 hrs ago

Syrian warplanes carried out air strikes in a besieged rebel-held district of Homs on Saturday that killed at least two people, adding to a death toll of more than 20 in nearly two weeks of air raids, an activist and monitors said. Al-Waer, the last rebel-held neighborhood in the western city of Homs, had for months been spared much of the intense violence raging elsewhere in the country, as the government tried to conclude an agreement with insurgents there.

Chicago, IL

