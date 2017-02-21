Syrian jets hit Idlib towns after reb...

Syrian jets hit Idlib towns after rebels fire at Shi'ite villages

BEIRUT: Syrian government warplanes carried out several air strikes against towns in mostly rebel-held Idlib on Tuesday after insurgents fired on two besieged Shi'ite villages in the province, a pro-Damascus media outlet and war monitors said. The air strikes killed at least six people and wounded 21 others in Maarat Misreen, and left several injured in nearby Binnish, just a few kilometres from Idlib city, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

