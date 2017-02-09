Syrian jets bomb rebel-held Homs dist...

Syrian jets bomb rebel-held Homs district, kill several people - monitor, rescue workers

Syrian government jets bombed a rebel-held district of Homs city in the west of the country on Wednesday, killing several people, rescue workers and a monitoring group reported. A pro-Damascus media outlet said Syrian planes targeted militants in al-Waer neighbourhood after the insurgents fired at civilian areas in government-held Homs.

