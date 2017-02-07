Syrian government, rebels swap more than 100 prisoners in Hama
The Syrian government and rebel groups swapped dozens of women prisoners and hostages, some of them with their children, in Hama province on Tuesday evening, a monitor and a rebel official said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor, said government representatives and rebels exchanged 112 people, including 24 children, in the rebel-held Qalaat al-Madiq town in rural Hama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Feb 3
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb 2
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|3
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan '17
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec '16
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC