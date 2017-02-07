Syrian government, rebels swap more t...

Syrian government, rebels swap more than 100 prisoners in Hama

20 hrs ago

The Syrian government and rebel groups swapped dozens of women prisoners and hostages, some of them with their children, in Hama province on Tuesday evening, a monitor and a rebel official said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor, said government representatives and rebels exchanged 112 people, including 24 children, in the rebel-held Qalaat al-Madiq town in rural Hama.

Chicago, IL

