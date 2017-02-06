Syrian army repels major Islamic Stat...

Syrian army repels major Islamic State assault in Deir ez-Zor

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State launched a massive offensive at the Deir ez-Zor Airport on Sunday, February 5 night, targeting the Syrian Arab Army at the northern flank of this military installation, Al Masdar News reports. IS began the assault by storming the Al-Maqabar area and Ta'ameen Brigade base at the northern flank of Deir ez-Zor Airport; this resulted in a series of intense clashes at around 11 pm on Sunday evening.

