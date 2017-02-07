Syrian army, paramilitary group gain ground near Palmyra
The Russian-supported Syrian army is retaking land near the Islamic State stronghold of Palmyra, a Russian general said Tuesday. The announcement comes as a paramilitary group unaffiliated with the Syrian army and known as the Desert Hawks Brigade was deployed to land west of Palmyra to take IS-controlled gas fields, the United Arab Emirates-based news website Al Masdar News reported Tuesday.
