Syrian army, paramilitary group gain ground near Palmyra

The Russian-supported Syrian army is retaking land near the Islamic State stronghold of Palmyra, a Russian general said Tuesday. The announcement comes as a paramilitary group unaffiliated with the Syrian army and known as the Desert Hawks Brigade was deployed to land west of Palmyra to take IS-controlled gas fields, the United Arab Emirates-based news website Al Masdar News reported Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

