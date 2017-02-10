Syrian army cuts off last retreat pat...

Syrian army cuts off last retreat path for Daesh in Al-Bab

Syrian government forces have cut off the retreat path from the city of al-Bab near the Turkish border for Daesh militants, Sputnik reported. Syrian government forces have cut off the retreat path from the city of al-Bab near the Turkish border for militants from the Islamic State terrorist group, a source told Sputnik.

