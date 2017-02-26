Syrian army captures key town from IS in Aleppo

Syrian army captured a key town in northern countryside of Aleppo province on Sunday, following battles with Islamic State group, according to state news agency SANA. Capturing the town of Tadef enables the Syrian army to secure transportation routes in eastern Aleppo, and constitute a base for launching attacks and undermining the presence of the IS militants in that part of the province, a general-command of the Syrian army said in a statement.

