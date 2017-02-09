Syria war seethes despite cease-fire

This frame grab from video provided by Baladi News Network, a Syrian opposition media outlet that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters fire their weapons during clashes with Syrian troops and pro-government gunmen, near the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Aleppo province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. The war's January toll - some 2,000 dead, about a third of them civilians, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group - is the lowest it has been in four years, but that may be because the government wrapped up operations for Aleppo, the country's largest city, last year.

