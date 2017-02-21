Syria vows 'retaliation' as attack jolts peace talks

Syria vowed Saturday to retaliate following the deadly suicide assault in its third city of Homs, as the United Nations said the attack was aimed to "spoil" sputtering peace talks starting in Geneva. "The terrorist attacks that targeted Homs today were a clear message from the sponsors of terrorism to Geneva," said Bashar Jaafari, the Damascus envoy to the UN-brokered talks said.

