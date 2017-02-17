Syria regime shelling of funeral kills 16: monitor9 min ago
Sixteen people, including two women, were killed today when government forces launched a barrage of rockets that hit a funeral on the edges of the Syrian capital, a monitor said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said "seven rockets and several shells hit areas on the edges of Qabun", a northeastern district of Damascus held by rebels.
