Syria regime shelling of funeral kill...

Syria regime shelling of funeral kills 16: monitor9 min ago

18 hrs ago

Sixteen people, including two women, were killed today when government forces launched a barrage of rockets that hit a funeral on the edges of the Syrian capital, a monitor said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said "seven rockets and several shells hit areas on the edges of Qabun", a northeastern district of Damascus held by rebels.

Chicago, IL

