Since it was founded five years ago, digital media company News Deeply has expanded its portfolio of single-issue web publications to provide original reporting, context and analysis on five topics: the Syrian conflict, the Arctic, the California drought, the refugee crisis and, most recently, the challenges faced by women and girls in developing countries. News Deeply's flagship platform, Syria Deeply , launched in 2012 to cover the Syrian conflict with reporting from its team of journalists, as well as stories written regularly by a network of contributors and community members.

