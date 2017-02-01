Syria-born doctor finds comfort in aiding migrants in Serbia
Doctor Yaser Harawi, right, checks a migrant with a stethoscope in an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Harawi, who lived in Serbia for over thirty years, has found meaning in helping Syrian and other migrants passing through the Balkan country in search of a better future in Western Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|9 hr
|mr large
|2
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|3
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 27
|Popular Phart
|121,923
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan 5
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec '16
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC